Redmi Band 2 and Redmi Watch 3 Launched: Check Specs and Price

Along with the Redmi K60 series and Redmi Buds 4 Lite, Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 launched in China. These wearables, which are successors to the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Band, respectively, include some appreciable internal advancements. This smartwatch supports five major satellite location systems and has 121 sports modes, including 10 built-in running courses. Let’s take a look at the specification and other details of the smartwatch.

Redmi Watch 3 Specifications and Features

The 1.75-inch AMOLED screen of the Redmi Watch 3 supports a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch has adjustable silicone straps and weighs roughly 37g. The display also offers a resolution of 390x450 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits.

The Redmi Watch 3 has 121 sports modes, including swimming, cycling, climbing mountains, and outdoor running. There are ten jogging courses already included, and a voice coach will guide you through them. Both Bluetooth calling and an SOS emergency call capabilities are supported by the Redmi Watch 3. The premium GNSS chip in this smartwatch is said to be compatible with the QZSS, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and GALILEO satellite positioning systems.

A sleep monitoring system, monitoring of blood oxygen levels, and heart rate monitoring are further features of the device. The 289mAh battery powering this smartwatch is rated to last up to 12 days of regular use. The gadget works with phones and tablets with iOS 12 and later or devices running on Android 6.0.

Redmi Band 2 Specifications and Features

A 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen with a 172x320 pixel resolution and 450 nits of maximum brightness are included with the Redmi Band 2. A 210mAh battery powers the smartwatch and is expected to last up to 14 days. The gadget works with phones and tablets with iOS 12 and higher or Android 6.0.

The Redmi Band 2 has more than 100 watch faces, and users may even choose album photographs as the device's backdrop. It has more than 30 different sports modes and is 5ATM water resistant, so you might be able to swim in shallow water with it. Blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and a women's health feature that vibrates the Redmi Band 2 to deliver reminders are additional features of the device.

Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 Price and Availability

In China, the Redmi Watch 3 costs CNY 599, or around Rs 7000. The smartwatch is available in two colours: Elegant Blank and Ivory White. In contrast, the Redmi Band 2 costs CNY 159 (about Rs 2,000) and comes in Midnight Black and Dream White. It is noteworthy that Redmi has not gone into specifics on the global accessibility of these wearables.