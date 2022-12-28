Jio Launches 5G in Multiple Cities

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched 5G in multiple cities right now. Jio said that its 5G SA (standalone) network services have been launched in 11 cities at the same time. The name of the 11 cities is - Trivandrum, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nashik, Chandigarh, Aurangabad, Mohali, Zirkapur, Panchkula, Derabassi and Kharar. Jio has become the first telco to reach some of these cities with its 5G. Jio Welcome Offer will be available for customers in these cities. This means that invited customers from Jio would be able to use its 5G networks and data for no additional cost. Further, there are no caps on data usage either. You can use as much data as you want.

Jio's 5G is already live in several cities, and with this, the total count goes up significantly higher. Earlier today, Airtel launched commercial 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel has covered 21 cities with its 5G non-standalone (NSA) services, and it would be worth watching whether it is Airtel or Jio, that announces the last 5G launch of 2022.

Also Read: The Benefits of Airtel 5G with Respect to Coverage and 700 MHz Band Scenario

Jio is deploying a mix of 700 MHz spectrum and 3.5 GHz frequencies for consumers to experience 5G. The telco has said that it will launch Welcome Offer only in cities where it has mostly covered all the areas with 5G. Neither Airtel nor Jio have announced 5G tariffs yet. The new 5G tariffs would only come once more users start using 5G, and the 5G handset ecosystem grows. So we can expect that, at least for the next few months or a year, consumers will get 5G for free from the telcos.

5G is going to transform the digital life and economy of India. It will create new jobs and also open up new possibilities for the world to connect. Jio and Airtel both showcased use cases of 5G in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.