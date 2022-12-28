JioFiber Services were Down for Brief Period on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Reliance Jio owned JioFiber's services were down for a brief period of time. Users of JioFiber were unable to access internet services. You can find many complaints about the same on Twitter. These sorts of outages are rare but not surprising. According to a Livemint report, Downdetector, a Ookla-owned downtime detection platform, has provided a report on users reporting issues with accessing the broadband network of JioFiber. The issue started around 10 AM for many users, and by 11:05 AM, more than 300 users had reported the same thing. Many Jio users were also facing issues with the mobile networks as well.

But yes, it did affect several users in different cities. As per the report, cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Bengaluru were affected. Jio has not said anything about this officially. Network outages with Jio have happened before as well.

The reason behind this outage is unknown. Almost a month back, on November 29, 2022, Jio users were complaining about not being able to access the internet through mobile networks.