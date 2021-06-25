Garmin Forerunner 55 Launched in India With Stress Monitoring Feature

Garmin’s fitness-oriented smartwatch named the Garmin Forerunner 55 has launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch had debuted in the US earlier this month. It sports a round dial display and comes in three colour offerings. As is a staple for any smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with 5 ATM water resistance. It is powered by a long-lasting battery and offers quite a few health monitoring functions built into the watch.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Works With Both iOS and Android

The newly launched smartwatch is packed with a ton of really cool features that are useful in day to day life. Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with Bluetooth connectivity and works with both iOS and Android platforms. It sports a 1.04 inch round colour display with 208×208 pixel resolution. The display is powered by a sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) panel. The panel is protected by chemically strengthened glass.

The smartwatch also has 5 ATM water resistance which means you can go swimming wearing the device. It also features GPS connectivity and can record 200 hours of activity data. The smartwatch manufacturer claims that the battery can last up to 20 hours on continuous usage in GPS Mode. In power-saving mode, Garmin claims that the battery can last up to two weeks. Your typical daily tasks like setting alarms, timers, stopwatch, and sunrise/sunset times can also be performed on the Garmin Forerunner 55.

The smartwatch also features a Find My Watch Functionality and can also locate your smartphone. Sensors play an important role in smartwatches as they help the device track data accurately. The Garmin Forerunner 55 includes sensors like GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, and accelerometer.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Comes With Health Monitoring Modes

The pandemic has made people health-conscious, and thus the devices available in the market are assisting consumers in tracking and monitoring their health vitals. Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with wrist-based heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, fitness age, stress monitoring, relaxation reminders, sleep monitoring, hydration and woman’s health. It also packs a step counter, auto goals feature, shows you the calories burned, distance travelled and much more.

It includes various gym and activity profiles like cardio, elliptical training, stair-stepping, HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, running and swimming. Garmin Forerunner 55 has launched in India at a price of Rs 20,990. It is available on various online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, as well as offline in Garmin Brand Stores. It will be available in three different colours that include Aqua, Black and Monterra Grey.