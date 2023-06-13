NTT and Prestige Group Collaborate to Establish a 100MW Data Center in Bengaluru

NTT, a global leader in technology services, has joined forces with Prestige Group to launch a state-of-the-art data center in Bengaluru, marking Prestige Group's foray into the data center industry in India. The project will encompass a gross leasable area of one million square feet, with multiple buildings planned for construction in three phases. The entire development, including land and infrastructure costs, is estimated at Rs 700 crore. According to the official agreement, the first building is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, while three data center buildings, each measuring 350,000 square feet, will be constructed by Prestige Group for NTT.

NTT has already established a strong presence in India with its recently unveiled Navi Mumbai data center, NAV1A. Spanning an impressive 400,000 square feet, NAV1A boasts a capacity of 5,000 racks and can accommodate over 30 MW of IT load. The ongoing data center campus development in Navi Mumbai is expected to reach a total capacity of 150 MW. With the addition of NAV1A, NTT now operates 12 facilities in India, covering an expansive 2.5 million square feet and generating 220 MW of power. In line with their commitment to sustainability, NTT has set a target to achieve carbon neutrality for their data centers by 2030.

Over the past year, India's data center industry has witnessed significant advancements, with major players making substantial investments in the country. AWS announced plans to invest $4.4 billion in Indian data centers by 2030, while Yotta introduced India's first hyperscale data center, Yotta D1. Web Werks expanded its presence with a data center acquisition in Hyderabad, complementing its existing centers in Bengaluru and Mumbai. AdaniConneX and EdgeConneX collaborated to develop data centers in multiple cities, and Microsoft established a new facility in Hyderabad. ServiceNow launched two data centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru, aiming to drive digital innovation. Princeton Digital Group received certification for its flagship facility in Mumbai, MU1. Nxtra, a subsidiary of Airtel, announced plans for a hyperscale data center in Kolkata, and CtrlS inaugurated a data center in Assam.

The partnership between NTT and Prestige Group marks a significant milestone in India's data center landscape. With their combined expertise and resources, they are poised to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure and services, meeting the growing demand for data storage and processing capabilities. As the country continues to witness rapid digital transformation, the expansion of the data center industry plays a vital role in supporting India's digital ambitions.