Youfone Launches Wired Internet Services in Belgium

Dutch virtual operator responds to rising data consumption and customer demands for affordable, high-speed internet connectivity.

  • Youfone expands its services in Belgium with the launch of wired internet offerings.
  • Five plans cater to diverse user needs, starting from 35 Euros per month.
  • All subscriptions come with unlimited data volume, ensuring unrestricted internet usage.

Youfone Launches Wired Internet Services in BelgiumDutch virtual operator Youfone has expanded its services in Belgium by launching fixed internet services. Alongside its mobile telephony subscriptions, Youfone now offers "Internet Thuis" (Home Internet) in Belgium, focusing on providing fast, stable, and unlimited internet access at affordable prices.

Comprehensive Plans for Diverse Needs

Youfone introduces five different subscription plans, catering to various user needs, according to the statement. The entry-level plan starts at 35 Euros per month, providing customers with unlimited browsing volume through a DSL connection, download speeds of 100 Mbps, and upload speeds of 40 Mbps.

Four different plans are available for customers already connected to a fibre optic network, offering varying download and upload speeds.

High-Speed Options for Fiber Optic Network Users

The 39 Euros per month subscription provides a download speed of 50 Mbps and an upload speed of 10 Mbps. The speeds increase with higher-tier plans, ranging from 45 Euros per month for download speeds of 150 Mbps and upload speeds of 50 Mbps to 55 Euros per month for download speeds of 500 Mbps and upload speeds of 100 Mbps.

Unlimited Data Volume at All Subscription Levels

Customers seeking the fastest possible internet can opt for the 65 Euros per month plan, offering download speeds of 1000 Mbps and upload speeds of 500 Mbps. All subscriptions come with unlimited data volume.

Youfone highlighted the exponential growth in data consumption, driven by an increasing number of connected devices and the popularity of activities such as online gaming and streaming videos and music.

Youfone said it aims to meet customer demands by providing unlimited data volume at competitive and affordable prices.

With the launch of wired internet services in Belgium, Youfone seeks to establish itself as a reliable and cost-effective option for customers seeking high-quality internet connectivity in Belgium.

