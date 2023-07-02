Samsung Rumored to Relaunch Galaxy S21 FE in India with Snapdragon 888 Chip

Samsung is reportedly planning to relaunch the Galaxy S21 FE in India, this time equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The original Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 FE was announced in January 2022 in India. Although there has been no official confirmation, a picture shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed new details about the upcoming device. According to a Gizmochina report, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 is expected to be priced at Rs 49,999.

While the Snapdragon 888 chip will be the main difference between the two versions, it is expected that the rest of the specifications will remain similar. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon version is likely to feature a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, a 12-megapixel front camera, and a triple camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Although the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 has not been officially announced, leaked images and pricing details indicate that its launch in India could be imminent. Samsung's decision to introduce the Snapdragon 888 variant suggests an effort to cater to different market preferences and offer enhanced performance to Indian consumers.

It is worth noticing that Samsung has done this before as well. The South Korean tech major relaunched Galaxy S20 FE in India with a Snapdragon chip after introducing it with an Exynos initially. The fresh arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE with a Snapdragon 888 SoC could give the device a fresh boost in sales.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung hasn't really said anything about the Galaxy S22 FE yet. It is also a device that the users must want.