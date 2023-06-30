OnePlus Unveils Camera Details of Nord 3 Ahead of Launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Nord 3 series in India on July 5th. The lineup includes the Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2r, all of which belong to OnePlus' mid-range collection. While the company has been teasing its upcoming smartphones, it has now provided some insights into the camera capabilities of the Nord 3, claiming that despite being a mid-range device, it will offer flagship-level photography features.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). This is the same camera sensor found on OnePlus' flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed whether the Nord 3 will also carry the renowned Hasselblad branding seen on its high-end devices. Nevertheless, the company has assured that the phone will incorporate its proprietary photography algorithms, which are also available on the OnePlus 11.

While OnePlus has not revealed the details of the remaining camera sensors, it has confirmed that the Nord 3 will feature a triple camera setup along with a punch-hole selfie camera. This configuration is expected to deliver versatile photography capabilities, catering to a wide range of user preferences and scenarios.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord 3 retains the aesthetic elements seen in the Nord 2 series. It features flat edges and a circular camera module, giving it a sleek and modern look. The device boasts a flat display without a plastic frame, further enhancing its premium feel. Additionally, OnePlus enthusiasts will be pleased to find the signature alert slider, alongside the volume rocker and power button, located on the left side of the device.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two colour options: 'Tempest Gray' and 'Misty Green'. These colour choices provide consumers with a variety of stylish options to suit their personal preferences.

As the launch date approaches, OnePlus fans are eagerly anticipating the official announcement, which will reveal the complete specifications and features of the Nord 3 series. With its focus on delivering flagship-level camera capabilities and design elements, OnePlus aims to impress users in the mid-range smartphone segment once again.