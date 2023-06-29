Nothing Phone (2): Pre-Order Process and Sustainable Features Revealed

Nothing, the tech company founded by Carl Pei, is all set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), as a successor to the previously launched Nothing Phone (1). CEO Carl Pei recently announced that the eagerly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) will be making its debut in the Indian market on July 11. The confirmation of this news comes as a landing page dedicated to the phone has appeared on Flipkart, with pre-orders scheduled to begin on June 29, 2023, at 12 PM. Furthermore, Nothing is offering exclusive pre-order benefits on accessories.

To secure their pre-order of the Nothing Phone (2), customers will need to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000. Once this initial payment is made, customers can return to the landing page between July 11 and July 20 to select their preferred variant and complete the remaining payment.

During this pre-order period, customers have the choice to either pay the outstanding balance and avail themselves of the exclusive pre-order benefits or cancel their order if they change their mind. By pre-ordering, customers ensure that they will receive their phone before the first official sale.

Customers who pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) will be eligible for a 50% discount on the Nothing Ear (stick) and the Nothing accessories package. Additionally, customers who hold accounts with leading banks can enjoy an instant cashback offer.

Apart from the pre-order process, Nothing has also revealed some noteworthy sustainability features of its upcoming phone. The company claims that the Nothing Phone (2) incorporates various environmentally friendly elements, including a mid-frame made from 100% recycled aluminium, the use of 100% recycled copper foil and tin on the main circuit board, 90% recycled steel in 28 parts, and 80% sustainably sourced plastic components.

With the launch of the Nothing Phone (2) just around the corner, tech enthusiasts and fans of the brand are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The pre-order process, coupled with the exclusive benefits and the phone's commitment to sustainability, further adds to the anticipation surrounding this new smartphone from Nothing.