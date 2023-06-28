OnePlus Nord 3 Storage Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus enthusiasts in India have exciting news to look forward to as the company recently announced the upcoming launch of three new devices in its popular Nord series. The lineup will include the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2r. While specific details and specifications are yet to be fully revealed, OnePlus has created a dedicated teaser page that offers a glimpse into what can be expected from these devices.

Starting with the OnePlus Nord 3, the teaser page confirms that it will be powered by a flagship-grade chipset, although the exact name of the chipset remains undisclosed. What has been confirmed, however, is that the Nord 3 will come with a substantial 256GB of onboard storage, featuring UFS 3.1 technology for fast data transfer. This storage capacity matches that of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2. It is important to note that this could potentially be the highest storage variant of the Nord 3, but further confirmation is still awaited.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two elegant colour options: 'Tempest Gray' and 'Misty Green'. The design itself will bear a striking resemblance to the previous generation, with subtle elements such as flat edges, a circular camera module, and a steel frame encompassing the phone.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord 3 is set to feature a flat display without a plastic frame, offering users a sleek and modern viewing experience. Additionally, it will retain the popular alert slider, a signature feature of OnePlus devices. The alert slider, along with the volume rocker, will be located on the right side, while the power button will be positioned on the left.

OnePlus continues to generate excitement among smartphone enthusiasts with its Nord series, known for offering impressive features at competitive prices. With the imminent arrival of the OnePlus Nord 3, fans eagerly await the official launch to discover the full range of specifications, including the chipset details and additional storage options that may be available.