Tata Communications to Acquire Kaleyra, a CPaaS Platform Player for USD 100 Million

Tata Communications has announced its acquisition of Kaleyra, an omnichannel integrated communication services provider. This acquisition aims to empower global enterprises to deliver personalized experiences to their customers. Kaleyra offers a suite of proprietary platforms that enable targeted personalization through messaging, video, push notifications, email, voice-based services, and chatbots.

Tata Communications' Acquisition of Kaleyra

According to the statement, the acquisition positions Tata Communications to gain access to Kaleyra's industry-proven platform, boasting robust capabilities and scalability. Tata Comm says Kaleyra has established a strong foothold in the business communications market, particularly within the banking and financial services, retail, and digital commerce industries across global markets.

Key Strengths of Kaleyra

The company's expertise in technology, engineering, and research and development further complements Tata Communications' portfolio. Moreover, Kaleyra brings valuable Tier 1 carrier connections in the United States, seamless integrations with third-party platforms, and video services that eliminate the need for additional software plugins.

With the combined strengths of both companies, Tata Communications intends to leverage its vast base of enterprise customers worldwide, as well as its extensive network of mobile network operator connections. This strategic move positions Tata Communications to capitalize on global expansion opportunities in over 190 countries and territories, further solidifying its role as a leading global digital ecosystem enabler, supporting the rapid growth of the digital economy.

Cash-Only Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, Tata Communications will acquire Kaleyra through a cash-only transaction, at a price per share of USD 7.25. The total consideration to Kaleyra shareholders amounts to approximately USD 100 million, along with the assumption of all outstanding debt.

Unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Tata Communications and Kaleyra, the transaction is subject to approval by Kaleyra's stockholders, regulatory clearances, and customary closing conditions. The completion of the deal is anticipated within six to nine months, following which Kaleyra will operate as a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited.

For the full fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, Kaleyra reported revenues of USD 339.2 million (USD 353.3 million in constant currency), representing a substantial 26.7 percent increase compared to the previous year (32.0 percent increase in constant currency).