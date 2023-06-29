Jio, Airtel and Vi Entry-Level Postpaid Plans Listed

When it comes to entry-level postpaid plans, telecom giants Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer a range of options to cater to the diverse needs of users. All these telecom operators offer services throughout India, and in fact, Airtel and Jio have managed to take a leap ahead towards 5G. Let's take a closer look at the benefits provided by each of these entry-level postpaid plans.

Read More - Airtel Netflix Bundled Postpaid Plans Price and Benefits

Jio Rs 399 Plan: Power-Packed Data and Family SIMs

Jio's Rs 399 plan is designed to provide users with a comprehensive package of data and connectivity benefits. With 75GB of data, subscribers can enjoy seamless internet browsing, streaming, and downloading. Additionally, this plan offers up to 3 family SIMs, allowing users to share the benefits with their loved ones.

Each family SIM also comes with an additional 5GB of data, ensuring everyone stays connected. Along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, subscribers gain access to Jio's popular entertainment and security apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

It's worth noting that there is a processing fee of Rs 99/SIM during activation, and an add-on family SIM can be availed at Rs 99/month. Moreover, Jio offers a 30-day trial with this plan, allowing users to experience its services before committing.

Read More - Jio Plus Postpaid Plans for Families Launched with 1 Month Free Trial

Vi Rs 401 Plan: Extensive Benefits and Entertainment Bonuses

Vi's Rs 401 plan offers a range of benefits to enhance users' postpaid experience. With unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS, subscribers can stay connected effortlessly. The plan includes 50GB of data along with an additional 50GB of bonus data for the first month.

Notably, Vi allows data rollover of up to 200GB, ensuring that users don't miss out on their unused data. In terms of entertainment, subscribers can choose between a 12-month subscription to SonyLIV or SunNXT, providing access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Additionally, Vi offers subscriptions to Vi Movies & TV VIP, ZEE5 Premium, and a 6-month subscription to Hungama Music. To add more fun, users can enjoy games on the Vi App and take advantage of the Binge All Night offer.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan: Ample Data and Seamless Connectivity

Airtel's Rs 399 plan is designed to provide subscribers with ample data and seamless connectivity. With 40GB of data, users can enjoy browsing, streaming, and downloading their favourite content.

The plan also allows data rollover of up to 200GB, enabling users to carry forward their unused data. Along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, this plan ensures that users stay connected with their loved ones. It's important to note that the activation fee varies depending on the region, with charges of either Rs 250 or Rs 300. With Airtel's reliable network, subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and a seamless postpaid experience.