Intelsat and Lintasarta Extend Connectivity to Remote Areas in Indonesia

Intelsat and Lintasarta have partnered to bring broadband connectivity to previously underserved regions in Indonesia. Leveraging satellite technology, the collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide and empower remote communities with essential connectivity.

Highlights

  • Intelsat and Lintasarta have successfully deployed a network covering nearly 400 sites in Central and Western Indonesia.
  • The partnership marks the first time a mobile operator has provided coverage to these remote regions.
  • Tens of thousands of households will gain access to digital connectivity for the first time.

Intelsat, an integrated satellite and terrestrial network and inflight connectivity (IFC) provider, has joined forces with Lintasarta, an Indonesian information and communication technology company, to bring broadband connectivity to remote areas in Indonesia.

Extending Broadband Coverage to Remote Areas

According to the statement, through this collaboration, Intelsat and Lintasarta have successfully rolled out a network that covers nearly 400 sites across Central and Western Indonesia, including regions like Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Nusa Tenggara.

Overcoming Indonesia's Topographical Challenges

Intelsat's official statement explains that the country's difficult topography, which includes a large archipelago and scattered population, makes satellite technology the most practical choice for providing connectivity.

By leveraging Intelsat's satellite network in a hybrid solution, the partners have been able to address the unique connectivity requirements of Lintasarta and extend broadband services to remote locations where it was previously inaccessible. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time a mobile operator has provided coverage to these previously underserved areas.

Indonesia, known for its extensive archipelago and the fourth-largest population in the world, faces the challenge of connecting its citizens dispersed across 6,000 inhabited islands, residing in more than 500 districts and 80,000 villages.

Intelsat expressed the suitability of satellite technology for Indonesia's diverse landscape, stating, "Pairing Intelsat satellites in a hybrid network solution proves to be the best real-world solution to provide countrywide coverage for different population densities."

Benefits for Underserved Communities

Lintasarta, the subsidiary of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), highlighted the importance of the partnership with Intelsat in rapidly deploying and expanding network coverage across the country. Lintasarta emphasized the positive impact this initiative will have on Indonesian households, remarking, "Tens of thousands of households will receive first-ever connectivity and benefit from digital connectivity."

The collaboration between Intelsat and Lintasarta aims to bridge the digital divide and provide essential connectivity to remote areas, empowering communities and facilitating economic and social development.

