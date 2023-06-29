Jersey Telecom and Ericsson to Build Advanced Mobile Network for the Channel Islands

Jersey Telecom (JT) and Ericsson have partnered to develop a new mobile network for the Channel Islands. The project, which marks the next phase of JT's network transformation journey, aims to bring cutting-edge connectivity to the region. Ericsson's radio access network (RAN) and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core will power the network modernisation, with completion estimated for 2026.

Ericsson's Solutions for Sustainable Evolution

Additionally, Ericsson will provide scalable mobile transport solutions, data-driven network management services, and energy-efficient products to support a sustainable network evolution.

According to the joint statement, The Channel Islands, known for their breathtaking natural beauty and thriving industries in finance, agriculture, and tourism, are already benefiting from JT's world-leading full-fibre connectivity to homes and businesses.

Improvements in Voice Quality, Bandwidth, and Coverage

With the introduction of the new mobile network, both consumers and enterprises can expect further enhancements. The network will serve as the foundation for JT's domestic services and will also advance its international and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

The network modernisation will include enhanced voice quality on mobile calls, increased bandwidth for mobile users, and improved coverage. According to Ericsson, the program will help achieve the technology goals for the Channel Islands, including future 5G advancements.

Future-Proof Infrastructure

This collaboration reinforces JT's commitment to providing exceptional connectivity and staying ahead of the evolving technology landscape, while Ericsson's expertise and solutions contribute to the realisation of a resilient and future-proof mobile network infrastructure in the Channel Islands.