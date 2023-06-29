Ericsson Ships 10 Million 5G-Ready Radios Worldwide

Ericsson has announced reaching a major milestone by shipping 10 million 5G ready radios worldwide. Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson expressed his excitement about this achievement and its implications for the company and the industry. Now, we will read some insights that the Ericsson team shared in their official release.

10 Million 5G-Ready Radios Shipped Worldwide

Reaching the 10 million 5G-ready radios milestone is a remarkable feat that highlights the hard work and dedication of the entire Ericsson team. With a commitment to continuous innovation and cutting-edge technology, the company has invested significantly in research and development to ensure its radios remain at the forefront of 5G advancements. Ericsson says this milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that Ericsson's customers have in the company's ability to deliver high-quality solutions.

Innovation for Cost and Performance Leadership

One key factor that sets Ericsson apart in the 5G landscape is its ability to innovate for cost and performance leadership. The company says it has a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges involved in deploying 5G networks, which has been recognized and valued by its customers. By pushing the boundaries of technology, Ericsson said it consistently improves the capacity, energy efficiency, and weight of its products compared to previous generations.

Solidifying Ericsson's Leadership in the 5G Industry

According to the company, this milestone achievement solidifies Ericsson's leadership in 5G. It demonstrates the company's commitment to providing the most advanced 5G solutions and empowering its customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Ericsson will continue to invest in technology leadership, emphasizing innovation, openness, and the growth of its customers' businesses.

In addition to the 10 million 5G-ready radios milestone, Ericsson said it has made notable advancements and innovations in the 5G space. Approximately 50 percent of 5G traffic outside of China runs on Ericsson's networks, and the company currently powers 147 live 5G networks, including 25 5G Standalone networks.

Continuing to Drive 5G Development and Deployment

Ericsson's focus on sustainability has also led to the development of energy-efficient solutions, reducing the environmental impact of 5G networks. The company's dedication to excellence has been recognized by prestigious independent analysts' reports.

Ericsson is determined to maintain its leading position in developing and deploying 5G technology. The company's strategy revolves around making its customers successful by driving innovation and collaborating closely with them to co-create solutions that address their evolving needs. Ericsson aims to expand the global deployment of 5G networks, ensuring that the benefits of this transformative technology are accessible to as many people as possible.

Conclusion

Ericsson thanked its customers for placing their trust in the company. In conclusion, Ericsson said its achievement of shipping 10 million 5G-ready radios worldwide is a testament to its commitment, relentless innovation, and dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to support customers' journey towards digital transformation.