Telekom Enables 5G Roaming for Travelers in 60 Countries

German telecommunications provider Telekom has made it possible for customers to enjoy 5G surfing and streaming while on vacation this summer. With roaming agreements in place with over 120 telecommunications companies in 60 countries, Telekom customers can now access the 5G network in popular destinations such as Canada, Australia, the Maldives, Iceland, and more.

Telekom said the number of 5G partners has doubled since the summer of 2022, including countries with companies of Deutsche Telekom such as Poland, Croatia, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Greece, Austria and the USA and popular travel destinations like France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and Turkey.

No additional charges: 5G roaming in the EU

According to the statement, Telekom customers with German SIM cards can enjoy 5G network access from partner companies within the EU, including the UK and Switzerland, at no extra cost. As long as 5G is available in the foreign partner network, customers can use their tariff with the same conditions as in Germany, including making calls and sending text messages.

Full cost control: Global internet and calling

Telekom offers Travel Mobil options for travel outside the EU that can be pre-booked. The Travel Mobil basic packages start from 14.95 Euros for one month and include 1GB of mobile internet usage, preferably on the 5G network where possible.

Telekom also said Voice (60 minutes) and SMS (100 messages) have significantly lower prices after exhausting the allocated usage compared to using services without the option. The basic package becomes cost-effective outside the EU with as little as 11 minutes of voice.

5G network for domestic holidays in Germany

Telekom claims to have the most best 5G network coverage for those who opt to vacation within Germany. With over 80 million people, which is more than 95 percent of the population, Telekom's 5G network is accessible across the country.

According to Telekom, approximately 25,000 mobile network sites are equipped with 5G, and more are being built. Over 9,000 antennas in 700 cities and communities transmit on the 3.6 GHz frequency, delivering download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.