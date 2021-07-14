Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B 5G Router to Change How People Connect

NTT Docomo is one of the largest telecom network operators in Japan. The company has time and again come out with products that have changed the way people interact with the internet. The Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B is one such product that stands to change the way people connect with each other and use mobile networks for the internet. The Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B is a 5G router that can deliver a maximum downloading speed of 4.2 Gbps when connected with a 5G network. If connected with a 4G network, the portable router can deliver maximum speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps. Let’s take a look at the complete features of the Wi-Fi Station SH-52B 5G router.

Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B Complete Specifications and Features

The Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B is so small that it can literally fit inside your palms. This means that you can carry it anywhere with you in a bag to ensure that you are always connected to the internet. Because of 5G support, the router can deliver a maximum downloading speed of 4.2 Gbps and uploading speed of 218 Mbps when connected with a 5G network.

While connected with a 4G network, the router can deliver a maximum downloading speed of 1.7 Gbps and uploading speed of 131.3 Mbps. It supports Wi-Fi 6 standard and offers dual-band connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B runs through a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery. The maximum number of devices that can connect to the Wi-Fi network created by this portable router is 17. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t mentioned the size (dimensions) and the weight of the product on its website.

But that will be clear once the product goes out on the first sale from the end of August 2021. The Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B will only be available in a single black colour. What makes Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B really interesting is that people can literally carry it anywhere they go!