Vodafone Idea Is Actively Looking to Bring Fresh Capital

The beleaguered operator said it is exploring various opportunities, after it received board approval on September 4, 2020. In its board meeting held last year, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) got approvals to raise funds of upto Rs 25,000 crore.

By July 14th, 2021 AT 7:45 AM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 1 Comment

    Vodafone Idea

    Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) keeps on exploring various opportunities and options to raise funds, as per a board approval it received earlier on September 4, 2020. As and when such proposals are considered by the company’s board that warrant disclosures, the firm will comply with the regulations, Vodafone Idea (Vi) said in a regulatory statement.

    In its board meeting held last year, Vodafone Idea got approvals to raise funds of up to Rs 25,000 crore. Last week, various newspaper reports stated that VIL was in talks with a host of private equity firms such as TPG Capital, Apollo Global and Carlyle Group to raise up to $1 billion. The company was also looking at divesting assets such as optic fibre and data centre to raise funds.

    Vodafone Idea Needs Funds to Keep Running

    VIL had a total debt of ?1,86,705.5 crore as of March 31, 2021. The operator also incurred losses of Rs 44,233.1 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, and posted a negative net worth of ?38,228 crores.

    VIL pared consolidated net loss to Rs 7,022.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, from ?11,643.5 crores recorded during the same period a year ago. The company’s auditor – S.R. BatliBoi & Associates LLP – had also raised concerns relating to the company’s ability to continue operations unless funds are raised.

    There exists material uncertainty relating to the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern which is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required. The company continues to be in negotiations with lenders for continued support, refinancing of debts and monetisation of certain assets, among others, the auditor had said.

    Earlier, consumer forum Telecom Watchdog urged the Government to reject VIL’s request for more time to pay Rs 8,292 crore of dues. The not-for-profit organisation has termed VIL’s request for one-year deferment to pay the dues as “illegal”, even as it called for a forensic audit of the firm’s last 10 years’ accounts.

    Vodafone Idea might also be hoping for a favourable adjusted gross revenue (AGR) hearing where the telco’s dues might get reduced because, as per Vi, the government made errors in the calculation of the dues.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Is Actively Looking to Bring Fresh Capital

    Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) keeps on exploring various opportunities and options to raise funds, as per a board approval...

    module-4-img

    Excitel Rs 449 Plan Crushes Entry-Level BSNL Plan

    Excitel has been growing very fast since the time pandemic kicked in. The fiber internet service provider (ISP) offers very...

    module-4-img

    Docomo Wi-Fi Station SH-52B 5G Router to Change How People Connect

    NTT Docomo is one of the largest telecom network operators in Japan. The company has time and again come out...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Verizon Starts Rolling Out 5G Services And Internet Gateway Router With 1 Gbps Speed

    module-4-img

    SpaceX to Team Up With Local Partners to Produce Satcom Gears in India

    module-4-img

    Nothing Ear 1 Will Face a Great Challenge in India

    module-4-img

    Android 12 Will Change How Users Play Games