Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in Mumbai With Unlimited Data



Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to have started the 5G trial phase in Mumbai with unlimited data, according to Vi users in the region who have begun sharing screenshots of communications from the operator on online platforms. In its Q3 FY25 report, Vi stated that the commercial launch of 5G services in Mumbai is planned for March 2025, with rollouts in Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna expected in April 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout in Mumbai by March 2025









Vi Starts 5G Trial Phase in Mumbai

As March 2025 approaches, it seems the operator is preparing for the rollout of 5G services. According to Vi, its 4G subscriber base stood at 126 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Users Share 5G Activation Messages

Vi users in Mumbai are sharing screenshots of 5G activation SMS messages, confirmation notifications, and the 5G network logo appearing on their 5G-enabled smartphones.

One user on social media (platform x) shared a message, purportedly from Vi, which read "Hello! We are excited to announce a trial phase of Vi 5G in Mumbai for select customers! Enjoy Unlimited 5G data while we continue to refine the Vi 5G experience."

Introductory Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Another TelecomTalk reader, who appears to be from Mumbai, shared a screenshot of a message from VM-ViCARE in the comments, which reads: "Congrats! Vi 5G service is activated on your number. Enjoy Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer with Unlimited packs of Rs 299 or above."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea’s 2024 Milestones: 4G Network, Enterprise Solutions and Growth

Vi Customer Care Confirms 5G Trial

Responding to a customer's query about Vi 5G on the social platform X, the official Vi Customer Care handle stated on February 14: "Regarding your 5G query, we're excited to announce the trial phase of Vi 5G in Mumbai! Select consumers will receive Unlimited 5G data to help us gather valuable feedback and refine the experience ahead of the official launch. The final launch will be announced soon."