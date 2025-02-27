Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in Mumbai With Unlimited Data

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi users in Mumbai report receiving 5G activation messages, network logos, and unlimited data as part of the trial phase ahead of the official launch.

Highlights

  • Vi's Q3 FY25 report confirms a commercial 5G launch in Mumbai in March 2025.
  • Users in Mumbai are sharing screenshots of 5G activation SMS and network logos.
  • Select customers receive unlimited 5G data as part of the trial.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Likely Have Launched Trial Phase of 5G in Mumbai With Unlimited Data
Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to have started the 5G trial phase in Mumbai with unlimited data, according to Vi users in the region who have begun sharing screenshots of communications from the operator on online platforms. In its Q3 FY25 report, Vi stated that the commercial launch of 5G services in Mumbai is planned for March 2025, with rollouts in Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna expected in April 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout in Mumbai by March 2025




Vi Starts 5G Trial Phase in Mumbai

As March 2025 approaches, it seems the operator is preparing for the rollout of 5G services. According to Vi, its 4G subscriber base stood at 126 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Users Share 5G Activation Messages

Vi users in Mumbai are sharing screenshots of 5G activation SMS messages, confirmation notifications, and the 5G network logo appearing on their 5G-enabled smartphones.

One user on social media (platform x) shared a message, purportedly from Vi, which read "Hello! We are excited to announce a trial phase of Vi 5G in Mumbai for select customers! Enjoy Unlimited 5G data while we continue to refine the Vi 5G experience."

Introductory Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Another TelecomTalk reader, who appears to be from Mumbai, shared a screenshot of a message from VM-ViCARE in the comments, which reads: "Congrats! Vi 5G service is activated on your number. Enjoy Introductory Unlimited 5G data offer with Unlimited packs of Rs 299 or above."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea’s 2024 Milestones: 4G Network, Enterprise Solutions and Growth

Vi Customer Care Confirms 5G Trial

Responding to a customer's query about Vi 5G on the social platform X, the official Vi Customer Care handle stated on February 14: "Regarding your 5G query, we're excited to announce the trial phase of Vi 5G in Mumbai! Select consumers will receive Unlimited 5G data to help us gather valuable feedback and refine the experience ahead of the official launch. The final launch will be announced soon."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

yess finally the day comes when i get to use Vi 5g after waiting for so long and seeing Jio…

5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators,…

Faraz :

Now again go back to those places on weekend, you might catch 5G network now. Earlier it was not enabled…

5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators,…

shivraj roy :

exactly lol ,but then Vi 5G would hopefully help vi stop the bleeding customer base problem

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

shivraj roy :

update i got a call from VI customer care this morning ,they did put me on hold and later said…

5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators,…

Arjun :

Only 150-200mbps on 5G? 120-125 mbps to vi band 1 (20mhz) 4g me mil rhi h...... :-)

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments