Paytm Partners with Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search into Its App



Paytm, on Thursday, February 27 announced that it has partnered with AI startup Perplexity to integrate AI-powered search on its app. The fintech company said the partnership "marks a major step toward integrating AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, enabling users to get real-time financial assistance within the Paytm app."

AI-Powered Search Will Benefit Paytm Users

Paytm users will be able to "ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make informed financial decisions" through the integration of AI-powered search in the Paytm app with Perplexity. The company added, "This innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces our commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India."

"AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the Power of AI to Millions of Indian Consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO – Paytm.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly. This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all," said Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder – Perplexity.

Towards AI-Driven Financial Assistance

"Our partnership showcases how AI can empower millions by making information and financial services easily accessible," the companies said in a joint statement.