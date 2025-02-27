Paytm Partners with Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search into Its App

Reported by Kripa B 0

Our partnership showcases how AI can empower millions by making information and financial services easily accessible, the companies said in a joint statement.

Highlights

  • Paytm collaborates with AI startup Perplexity to integrate AI-powered search into its app.
  • Users can ask questions, explore topics in their local language, and make informed financial decisions.
  • The partnership aims to enhance digital literacy and AI-driven intelligence in mobile payments.

Follow Us

Paytm Partners with Perplexity to Integrate AI-Powered Search into Its App
Paytm, on Thursday, February 27 announced that it has partnered with AI startup Perplexity to integrate AI-powered search on its app. The fintech company said the partnership "marks a major step toward integrating AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, enabling users to get real-time financial assistance within the Paytm app."

Also Read: Perplexity Launches Deep Research for AI-Powered Expert Analysis




AI-Powered Search Will Benefit Paytm Users

Paytm users will be able to "ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make informed financial decisions" through the integration of AI-powered search in the Paytm app with Perplexity. The company added, "This innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces our commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India."

"AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the Power of AI to Millions of Indian Consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO – Paytm.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly. This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all," said Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder – Perplexity.

Also Read: Perplexity Acquires Carbon, Expands Publisher Program with 15 New Media Partners

Towards AI-Driven Financial Assistance

"Our partnership showcases how AI can empower millions by making information and financial services easily accessible," the companies said in a joint statement.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Only 150-200mbps on 5G? 120-125 mbps to vi band 1 (20mhz) 4g me mil rhi h...... :-)

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

shivraj roy :

nope i havent got 5G yet i did wait for the whole night but no 5G

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

shivraj roy :

i see but nah and hence the local broadband monopoly in my area

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

TheAndroidFreak :

Dimensity 7400 is not successor to Dimensity 7350. I didn't even hear the name of 7350. Heard the name 8350…

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 6400 SoC

shivraj roy :

As seen on Tanay's twitter account ,a lot of poeple are starting to get Vi 5G in Mumbai days before…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments