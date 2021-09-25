SIM Cards Should Not be Issued to Minors: DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has said that SIM cards should not be issued to minors in India. This means that any person under the age of 18 cannot purchase SIM cards from any of the telecom operators in the country. However, there is more to it than meets the eye. A telecom operator can’t simply sell a new SIM card to any person even above 18 years of age. Selling a SIM card to a minor or an ineligible person will be an illegal activity by the telecom operator. Here’s everything you should know about this.

SIM Cards to be Issued After CAF Form is Filled

For getting a new SIM card, a person has to fill a Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). This form is actually a contract between a customer and the telecom service provider (TSP). This form specifically states some terms and conditions which should be met by both the TSP and the customer.

Since CAF is a contract between the customer and the TSP, it is governed by the Indian Contract Law, 1872. The law specifically states that the person making the contract should be at least 18 years of age or 21 years in case the court has appointed him/her a legal guardian. Further, the person making the contract should be of sound mind and is making the contract with a sound mind as well. If not, the contract is not valid in the eyes of the court. Lastly, the person making the contract should not be disqualified to make legal contracts by any other law.

DoT recently said that SIMs should not be given to minors in India. Since it is a contract between the TSP and the customer, only eligible adults can make the contract. So how many SIM cards a customer can purchase in his/her name?

No one can purchase a maximum of 18 SIM cards in his/her name. Further, out of the 18 SIMs, only nine can be used for mobile calls, and the other nine is for M2M communications.