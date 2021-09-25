The war between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in offering better services to users living in different parts of India seems to be a never-ending one. Both the telcos offer multiple prepaid plans that cost the same but offer different benefits. There are some plans of Jio which are ahead, and then there are some plans of Airtel which are better. Today, we are going to look at the benefits of the Rs 349 plans offered by both companies and determine which one is better for you.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 349 plan for a short validity of 28 days. This plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data meaning users get a total of 70GB of data. Along with the data benefit, users are also entitled to receive unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day from the company. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included, such as Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months at no extra cost, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, one year worth of classes from Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions.

There is one major benefit that this plan provides that we will mention at the bottom after seeing what Jio offers with its plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan

Reliance Jio offers its 349 plan for the same validity as that of Airtel’s plan, which is 28 days. However, this plan offers 3GB daily data, which means users get a total of 84GB of data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day, the internet speed for the users will drop to 67 Kbps.

Reliance Jio offers a suite of applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud with this plan.

So what is the benefit that Bharti Airtel provides to its users that Jio doesn’t? The answer is a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video. Note that it is not the Amazon Prime Video one month free trial but the actual Amazon Prime Video subscription. Users will get it without incurring any additional costs.

Yes, for some people, the extra data offered by Jio’s plan would be favourable, but for some, Airtel’s over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Amazon Prime Video subscription will be worth it. At the end of the day, it will be a subjective decision about which plan you want to go with. Both the companies offer quality services, and you can trust both of them to deliver a great network experience.