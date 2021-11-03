Google to Mandate Two-Step Verification from November 9

The Two-Step verification (2-factor authentication), which was announced to be mandated by Google before the end of 2021, now has a finalised date. Every time a user logs into the Google account, a verification e-mail or an SMS will be sent. This process is designed to protect the personal data of users by providing an extra layer of security. This method is supposed to protect the user accounts from the dangers of password theft.

Google Plans to Provide Additional Security

Lately, Google has been sending out e-mails and prompts to its users regarding the activation of Two-Step verification coming November 9th. The prompt sent by Google provides the following information. Users will have to complete a second step on their mobile device when they enter their password. Users will have to keep their phones handy, and the prompt also mentions that 2 Factor Authentication will be mandated on all google accounts automatically on November 9th.

Earlier, in a blog post released by the company, it was stated that Google is planning to add 150 million of its additional users to the Two-Step verification process and would also require around 2 million YouTube creators to initiate the process as well.

Currently, the Two-Step Verification process hasn’t been made compulsory for all Google users. Apparently, Google has been moving its users to the Two-Step verification process in certain groups. This means that there could be users who might have Two-Step Verification disabled in their accounts. However, it doesn’t mean that these users don’t have access to it. The user who wants to activate the Two-Step Verification process on their accounts to add an additional layer of security can simply go to their respective Google accounts and enable the feature manually.

This will level up the security offered to the users by Google. Two-factor authentication has sort of become the norm for all highly sensitive digital platforms globally.