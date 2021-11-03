BSNL Extends Free Broadband Installation Until January 30, 2022

Reported by Chakri K

BSNL FTTH broadband service is considered the best in the country. The stability and speed of the Bharat Fibre FTTH connections are incomparable and exceptional. For the past year, BSNL has been adding over 1 lakh new BSNL FTTH connections each month all over the country.

Highlights

  • The State-run telco BSNL has announced that it has extended the Free Installation Offer.
  • It has extended the waiver of the Installation cost for 90 days.
  • BSNL launched a festive season offer called Diwali Special Discount offer that provides 90 percent discount.

BSNL

The State-run telco BSNL has announced that it has extended the Free Installation Offer for the new Bharat Fibre FTTH, DSL Broadband, Air Fibre, and Landline connections all over the country. Going by the latest offer, the PSU has extended the waiver of the Installation cost for 90 days. This offer will be applicable with immediate effect for all new customers who have enrolled into the service across all telecom circles in the country including Andaman and Nicobar.

As reported by Kerala Telecom, this free Installation offer is applicable for all new users with immediate effect on a promotional basis. Also, the BSNL Corporate Office has instructed that the field units should comply with all regulatory requirements such as online reporting to TRAI and updating the website of the circle.

BSNL Diwali Special Discount

Earlier this week, it was reported that BSNL launched a festive season offer called Diwali Special Discount offer that provides 90% discount on all new Bharat Fibre FTTH connections. This was activated on November 1, 2021. Already, the scheme made an impact among the fibre broadband users of private internet service providers as they can easily migrate to this service this festive season.

Going by the offer, BSNL will provide a 90% discount on fixed monthly charges for all new users opting for FTTH connections irrespective of the plan. Also, the special discount offer is applicable for 90 days from November 1, 2021.

BSNL FTTH Service Is Preferred

For now, the BSNL FTTH broadband service is considered the best in the country. The stability and speed of the Bharat Fibre FTTH connections are incomparable and exceptional. For the past year, BSNL has been adding over 1 lakh new BSNL FTTH connections each month all over the country. This makes it evident that BSNL delivers the best performance than other internet service providers in the country.

Also, those who are working from home prefer BSNL FTTH connections as these are stable and robust. The increased customer acceptance is the sole reason for its exponential growth since last year. As a result, BSNL FTTH connections are available in every nook and corner of the country.

 

