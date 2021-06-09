Skylo, a popular satellite-based narrow-band or NB IoT solution company, announced on Monday that Inmarsat would be providing the satellite capacity backbone in order to deliver the company’s IoT solutions for connecting machines and sensors.

The agreement couples Inmarsat’s extremely reliable global satellite network with an easy-to-use and complete IoT solution that is capable of providing even remotely located application users with real-time actionable insights which will help improve efficiencies, increase profits, improve sustainability as well as save lives.

This solution is now available in India via a partnership with BSNL and expansion plans are expected to be announced later this year. Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO said that the most effective IoT solutions require a truly resilient and flexible network that can scale as demand grows.

He further mentioned that Inmarsat’s industry-leading L-band network aims to provide a unique capability that will enable the billions of connected IoT devices in India and the world that are being deployed at an extraordinary speed. The company is delighted to work with Skylo in order to provide the IoT fabric that matches their ambition.

In terms of Skylo, its CEO and co-founder Parth Trivedi mentioned that Skylo makes simple, reliable IoT connectivity available to everyone at disruptively affordable rates. Even more attractive than a sharp increase in adoption due to low barrier-to-entry, the company is deploying critical new business capabilities as machine data becomes readily available and accessible.

Skylo’s global IoT connectivity fabric will make way for thousands of life-changing applications, from managing vaccine efficacy during delivery to advancing precision farming, to providing early warnings in the event of natural disasters.

Mr Trivedi mentioned that Skylo looks forward to expanding globally and making its platform available to small and large enterprises, companies deploying new sensors, systems integrators, distributors, Governments and OEMs.

When it comes to global connectivity, it is rapidly expanding beyond people to connect billions of machines and devices. Like this, more operations are requiring increased connectivity. Satellite IoT connectivity is also changing the face of how smart ‘things’ are connected, by enabling real-time data transmission, greater reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In terms of Skylo, it connects machines by enabling users to benefit from continuous and real-time data transmission via the Skylo Hub which is a small, rugged terminal hotspot capable of reading sensors and transmitting data to the Skylo Satellite Network.