France Witness 3.7 % Increase in 5G Authorised Sites

ANFR revealed that France saw an increase in the number of 5G authorised sites to 25,105 in May, which was a 3.7% growth compared to the previous month

By June 9th, 2021 AT 5:30 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    5G in France

    France’s spectrum agency ANFR has recently released the latest information on the number of 5G authorised sites in the country. According to the information, the number of France’s 5G authorised sites stands at 25,105 as of June 1. Out of these 25,105 5G authorised sites, local mobile operators have declared that 14,484 sites are currently technically operational. The number of 5G authorised sites in France saw an increase of 3.7% in May compared to the previous month.

    Almost all of France’s 5G Sites Authorised on Existing Cellular Sites: ANFR

    ANFR has revealed that almost all the 5G sites have been authorised on existing cellular sites. These sites are already being used by 2G, 3G and 4G technologies and have now been authorised for 5G as well. Telecom Operators in France are currently providing 5G services through three frequency bands – 700 MHz, 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz.

    A further bifurcation of sites in these frequency bands shows that 16.683 locations are authorised in the 700 MHz bands (Free Mobile), out of which 9,954 are technically operational. In the 2.1 GHz frequency band (Bouygues Telecom, Orange and SFR), 3,846 from a total of 8,376 sites are technically operational. This number is just slightly higher at 3,973 technically operational sites in the 3.5 GHz frequency band (Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR), which has a total of 8,550 sites.

    Some 5G Authorised Sites Shared by Mobile Operators

    When it comes to the previous generation mobile network – 4G, 53.634 sites were authorised for the mobile network technology in Mainland France as of June 1. The number of sites in service for 4G networks was noted to be 49,066. ANFR has stated that some of the 5G authorised sites in the county are shared by mobile operators. In this regard, French telco Orange already has 5G services in 160 cities in the country.

    In December 2020, Orange had launched its commercial 5G services in 15 municipalities. Free Mobile, a subsidiary of Illiad, launched its commercial 5G services in the country in December 2020. It uses the 700 MHz band and 3.5 GHz frequency bands that the company had acquired in the French Spectrum Auction in 2020. Bouygues Telecom has also launched its 5G services in 20 cities across France at the same time as its French rivals.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G mmWave Trial by US Cellular Achieves New Distance Record

    In a new trial conducted by US Cellular in collaboration with Nokia and Qualcomm, the telecom operator has achieved a...

    module-4-img

    Releasing Movies Directly on OTT An Experiment Say Indian Multiplexes

    Radhe, an Indian film starring Bollywood actor Salman Khan was a “big experiment” says Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer at...

    module-4-img

    Skylo-Inmarsat to Enable World’s First Commercial Narrowband IoT Over Satellite

    Skylo, a popular satellite-based narrow-band or NB IoT solution company, announced on Monday that Inmarsat would be providing the satellite...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Fight Between Telcos and Satellite Broadband Companies Emerge

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Pick

    module-4-img

    SITI Broadband Almost Beats Jio, Airtel in This Category

    module-4-img

    Google’s June Feature Drop Brings New Features and App Updates to Pixel Users