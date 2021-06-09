Masmovil 5G Network Extends Reach to 340 Spanish Cities

Customers of Yoigo, a sub-brand of Spanish telecom Masmovil, have now been provided access to 5G services by the company across cities and towns. The customer base of Masmovil’s sub-brand is spread across 340 towns and cities in 39 provinces across Spain. Masmovil’s 5G services will be offered in a combination of its own infrastructure and an agreement with Orange Spain, a rival operator of the Spanish telco.

Masmovil Aims to Continue Deploying 5G Infrastructure

Currently Masmovil has 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band for the provision of 5G in the country. With access to these bands and spectrum, the carrier has been able to offer its 5G services to Spanish cities that include but are not limited to Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Baleares, Barcelona, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Ceuta, Córdoba, Coruña, Granada, Guipúzcoa, Huelva, Huesca, Jaén, Las Palmas, La Rioja, León, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra, Orense, Palencia, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Sevilla, Vizcaya, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza.The Spanish operator has also revealed that it aims to continue expanding its current coverage by deploying 5G infrastructure in the coming few months.

Masmovil Signed an Agreement with Orange Spain in October 2019

An agreement was signed between the rival operators Masmovil and Orange Spain in October 2019 that revolved around aspects like mobile, fibre and broadband technologies. This 5G deal extends Masmovil access to Orange Spain’s entire 5G network.

A virtual active sharing mode agreement enables Masmovil to deploy its 5G networks in 4,500 locations across Spain. These locations will cover 35% of the Spanish population across 40 major cities. The 5G deal between Masmovil and Orange Spain is valid up to 2028, and it is also extendable by an additional 5 years.

Orange Spain Expects to Reach 90% of Spanish Population by 2022

At present, Orange Spain has its 5G services being offered in 298 towns and cities in 38 provinces across Spain. By the end of 2021, Orange Spain aims to deploy 1,500 new sites in the country. This will help the operator reach its goal of offering its 5G services to 400 cities by the end of this year.

Orange Spain will use a combination of non-standalone (NSA) 5G and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technologies to reach its target that will constitute 51% population coverage. Further down the future, the Spanish telco plans and expects to reach 90% of the population of Spain by 2022.