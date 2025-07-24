New Draft Telecom Policy 2025 Released: Key Features Here

The Indian government has released the new draft national telecom policy 2025 (NTP-25). The policy aims to boost investments in the field of telecom massively. There's a push for skilling and upskilling, universal 4G coverage by 2030, 90% 5G coverage population and more by 2030. The government, through this policy, wants to bring in about Rs 1 lakh crore (about USD $12.1 billion) every year in investments for the sector. These investments will drive innovation, add jobs, and add to the economy.









The preamble of the draft policy said, "The National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) represents a transformative vision for India’s digital future, reaffirming the country’s strategic commitment to telecommunications as a foundational pillar for economic development, social empowerment, and technological innovation."

The policy is now open for public consultation. Under the policy, a push for home fixed broadband is also focused on. The government wants that over 100 million homes should get fixed broadband and around 1 million new jobs should be created in the sector. Further, the government wants over 1 million workers to be reskilled for the digital economy.

One of the things which has been talked abou a lot in the industry is the fiberisation of the towers. That is also something which the government is planning to push with this policy. The goal is to expand fiber reach to 80% of the mobile towers in India and rolling out 1 million public Wi-Fi hotspots for a seamless connectivity experience.

With the NTP-25, the government wants India to position itself as one of the top 10 hubs for telecom tech like AI, IoT, 6G, and quantum communications. India has already sets its eyes on the 6G development and innovation and is working relentlessly with the academia across the world to ensure it is one step ahead of everyone in the field.