

Bharti Airtel has delivered a robust financial and operational performance in Q1 FY26, continuing its momentum as one of India’s leading telecom providers. The company reported a significant 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) jump in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), rising from Rs 211 in Q1 FY25 to Rs 250 in Q1 FY26 the highest in the Indian telecom industry. This growth reflects Airtel’s strategic focus on portfolio premiumization and serving digitally active, high-value customers.

The rise in ARPU was backed by a strong surge in smartphone users and consistent additions in the postpaid segment. Airtel added nearly 4 million smartphone data customers during the quarter and 0.7 million net postpaid users, pushing the total postpaid customer base to 26.6 million. Today, over 77% of Airtel's mobile base consists of smartphone users, showcasing the company's appeal among premium digital consumers.









Airtel’s mobile data consumption also witnessed a 21.6% YoY increase, with average usage per customer reaching 26.9 GB per month. This growing digital engagement supports higher monetisation per user and reinforces the company’s leadership in network quality and user experience.

Strong Financial Performance Across the Board

In Q1 FY26, Bharti Airtel reported consolidated revenues of Rs 49,463 crore, up 28.5% YoY. The India business contributed Rs 37,585 crore, registering a 29% YoY growth. Consolidated EBITDA rose 41.2% YoY to Rs 28,167 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 56.9%. For India alone, EBITDA stood at Rs 22,352 crore, with a margin of 59.5% — up 598 basis points from the previous year.

Consolidated net income (before exceptional items) came in at Rs 5,948 crore, more than doubling from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIT also saw a strong increase of 67% YoY, reaching Rs 15,621 crore at the consolidated level and Rs 11,815 crore for the India business.

This performance underscores Airtel’s ability to maintain a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Homes and Digital Expansion Drive Growth

Airtel’s Homes business was another strong performer in the quarter, with revenues growing 25.7% YoY. The segment recorded its highest-ever net additions of 939,000 customers, bringing the total base to 11 million. This growth was fueled by continued expansion in both the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segments.

The company added 1.6 million new fibre home passes during the quarter and ramped up its Fixed Wireless rollout. With a growing demand for high-speed home internet, Airtel’s aggressive network expansion and customer acquisition strategies are clearly delivering results.

On the content front, Airtel introduced new prepaid entertainment packs offering access to over 25 OTT platforms including Netflix, Zee5, and Sony Liv. These bundled offerings aim to enhance customer convenience by integrating multiple entertainment services under a single recharge.

Enterprise Focus and Innovation

While Airtel Business reported a YoY revenue decline of 7.7%, this was largely due to the strategic exit from low-margin contracts. The underlying performance remained steady, with continued traction in digital services and connectivity. Notably, the launch of “Business Name Display” (BND), an industry-first innovation, enables enterprises to display their brand name during calls — improving transparency and consumer trust.

Africa Operations and Global Reach

In Africa, Airtel posted a 24.9% YoY revenue growth (in constant currency), with an improved EBIT margin of 31.4%. The company’s overall customer base now stands at 605 million across 15 countries, reaffirming its global scale and operational strength.

Conclusion

Bharti Airtel’s Q1 FY26 results highlight a business that is growing consistently, backed by strong fundamentals, digital leadership, and strategic clarity. With an ARPU of Rs 250, expanding home services, premium user focus, and cutting-edge innovations in enterprise solutions, Airtel is well-positioned for long-term value creation for both customers and shareholders.