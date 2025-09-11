apple watch ultra 3 got minimal upgrades

After two years, Apple brought the new Watch Ultra 3 for consumers. The last refresh came on 2023, where Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2. Now, the Watch Ultra 3, after two years, hasn't received any major updates. There are minimal upgrades, ones that seem too less for users to upgrade from Watch Ultra 2 to Watch Ultra 3.

Read More - iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

In terms of power, there's a new S10 chip on the Watch Ultra 3 while the Watch Ultra 2 comes with S9 chip. There's one notable upgrade of 5G support. In display, everything remains almost the same, except that the Watch Ultra 3 has a 5% larger display, and has sapphire crystal display for extra protection. The battery life expectations from Apple are 42 hours, which is 6 hours more than the Watch Ultra 2. Rest of the health features are the same for both the watches. Charging speed has been improved marginally, and there's new Wrist Flick gesture support available.

The Watch Ultra 3 is available in India for Rs 89,900. The price will definitely move down in a few months, so it is best that you wait it out and get the watch at a better deal.

Read More - iPhone Air is a Design Wonder

In connectivity, Watch Ultra 3 also gets the satellite connectivity support, which is cool, but not useful for users in India at least. Hypertension notifications will also be sent to the customers, but that feature is yet to receive regulatory approval, Apple confirmed.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Titanium Milanese Loop. There are three strap sizes, small, medium and large. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now available to pre-order and will be available for open sale from September 19, 2025. It is available in Black and Natural finish.