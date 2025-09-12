Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 Get Jio 5G Support, Airtel Left Out

Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 have 5G support for the first time. This will be extended to select regions, including India. However, only Jio's 5G will work on these products for the time being. Airtel's 5G network support is missing. In fact, Apple has provided the iphone 17 series with antenna for mmWave 5G support. This is a major development and one that will only enhance user experience in terms of connectivity in certain scenarios.

Read More - OPPO F31 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Jio also recently partnered with Apple to bring RCS support for iMessages on the iphones. Airtel is yet to enable this due to security concerns. Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network which is now available in almost every region of India will now work with the new Apple Watches.

In the connectivity department, Apple Watches now also come with satellite connectivity support. This is a major upgrade and one that can again potentially save lives in scenarios where the user's phone is dead.

Read More - iPhone 16 or iPhone 17: What Should You Buy?

Apple Watch Series 11 will start in India from Rs 46,900 while the Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs 89,900. In India, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 will go on pre-sale starting today 5:30 PM.