Apple Watch to Get Hypertension Support Next Week: Report

Apple Watch is soon going to get the Hypertension alert feature. First demonstrated and announced at the recent Apple event for launching the iPhone 17 Series. Apple's Watch Series 11 was announced along with Watch Ultra 3 and new Watch SE. Apple had said at the event that it requires FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for rolling out the feature. As per a Reuters report, the feature will receive the clearance on Thursday and start rolling it out to users. Note that Apple hasn't confirmed this yet.

In the event, Apple had said that it would do this within a month. The Hypertension feature won't diagnose users, but will be able to alert them of a potential danger so that they can go to the doctors in time. This feature will be available in 150 countries. It will come to the AirPods Pro 3 as well. It will be available in Watch Series 9 and later.

Apple Watch Series 11 starts in India from Rs 46,900 while the Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs 89,900. All of these watches will get this feature soon and it will be a major value add on for consumers.