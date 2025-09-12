Apple Watch to Get Hypertension Support Next Week: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In the event, Apple had said that it would do this within a month. The Hypertension feature won't diagnose users, but will be able to alert them of a potential danger so that they can go to the doctors in time.

Highlights

  • Apple Watch is soon going to get the Hypertension alert feature.
  • First demonstrated and announced at the recent Apple event for launching the iPhone 17 Series.
  • Apple's Watch Series 11 was announced along with Watch Ultra 3 and new Watch SE.

Follow Us

apple watch to get hypertension support next

Apple Watch is soon going to get the Hypertension alert feature. First demonstrated and announced at the recent Apple event for launching the iPhone 17 Series. Apple's Watch Series 11 was announced along with Watch Ultra 3 and new Watch SE. Apple had said at the event that it requires FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for rolling out the feature. As per a Reuters report, the feature will receive the clearance on Thursday and start rolling it out to users. Note that Apple hasn't confirmed this yet.




Read More - OPPO F31 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch

In the event, Apple had said that it would do this within a month. The Hypertension feature won't diagnose users, but will be able to alert them of a potential danger so that they can go to the doctors in time. This feature will be available in 150 countries. It will come to the AirPods Pro 3 as well. It will be available in Watch Series 9 and later.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Apple Watch Series 11 starts in India from Rs 46,900 while the Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs 89,900. All of these watches will get this feature soon and it will be a major value add on for consumers.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Alliance?

Vi, Airtel Likely to Engage in Fresh AGR Dues Battle…

Shivraj Roy :

Which ISP is this and how much are you paying monthly?

Vi, Airtel Likely to Engage in Fresh AGR Dues Battle…

T A :

Off topic: Finally got fiber installed, no more crying about network issues in my room. Peace of mind unlocked. Plan…

Vi, Airtel Likely to Engage in Fresh AGR Dues Battle…

abhijith :

we need to know about ALL state governments land/locations allotting for bsnl towers and pending details with reason. @telecomtalk team…

BSNL Gets Land in 930 Villages for Mobile Towers: Report

rahul_yadav :

hehe I used to use this setting during the 3G era on a Moto E to lock Aircel 3G network.

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments