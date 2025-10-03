OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Integrates Google Gemini

Mind Space is OnePlus's in-house AI app which stores all the information, screenshots, videos that users signal it to. Using the data on the Mind Space, OnePlus is able to recollect the information as and when the user asks for it.

  • OnePlus is soon going to rollout OxygenOS 16 for its smartphones.
  • OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16 and it will come with Google Gemini.
  • Gemini is Google's smart assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

OnePlus is soon going to rollout OxygenOS 16 for its smartphones. The OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16 and the big development here is that it will come with Google Gemini. Gemini is Google's smart assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Gemini is already present on the OxygenOS 15, but it will be integrated even more deeply on the OxygenOS 16. From the teaser photo shared by OnePlus India, it can be seen that OxygenOS 16 will likely feature Gemini's integration in the Mind Space app as well.




OnePlus India, sharing the development in a post on X said, "Your planner, assistant, and manager - all in one. #OnePlusAI

OnePlus's OxygenOS 16's rollout schedule is not out yet. But it is expected to be rolled out in this quarter, as OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 15 for the users in China. The India launch of the device is expected to take place some time in January, 2025.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

