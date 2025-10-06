BSNL Moves to Compete with Jio, Airtel and Vi

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Scindia mentioned that once the 4G tech stack industry was dominated by five companies - Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Huawei. All of these are foreign companies. India has now entered this league with the homegrown 4G technology.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, recently announced the launch of about 98,000 4G sites across the country.
  • For 5G, the company plans to update its 4G sites in the next six to eight months.
  • The telecom minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently confirmed that 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G in the next six-to-eight months.

Follow Us

bsnl moves to compete with jio airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, recently announced the launch of about 98,000 4G sites across the country. For 5G, the company plans to update its 4G sites in the next six to eight months. The telecom minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently confirmed that 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G in the next six-to-eight months.




Scindia mentioned that once the 4G tech stack industry was dominated by five companies - Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Huawei. All of these are foreign companies. India has now entered this league with the homegrown 4G technology. BSNL's 5G will also be homegrown, and will not have foreign vendors invovled in any stage of deployment or technology.

Read More - Airtel Business Signs Multi-Year Contract with IRSOC

"Today, India has entered the club with its own 4G standard. This is India's innovation capability and innovation enterprise. But we are not going to rest. Within the next six to eight months, we will be switching these 4G towers to 5G networks and providing end-to-end 5G network capability across the length and breadth of India," said Scindia.

India is now at a unique position to not only build its telecom infrastructure with indigenous technology, but also export it to other nations and grow the GDP (gross domestic product). BSNL's success with the indigenous technology will determine how well the global market will accept the technology. BSNL has already commissioned thousands of sites using homegrown technology, and thus, it will be interesting to see what happens from here.

Read More - Are Indians Paying Too Little for Data? The ARPU Paradox

BSNL will likely want to upgrade to 5G as soon as possible to compete with the private telcos. Airtel and Jio have already been ahead in the 5G race, and now Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined. BSNL is yet to join this league.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Rather than 5g, BSNL would have done better if it actually implemented some other things like 1. More 4G BTS…

BSNL 4G Network to Be Upgraded to 5G in Six…

apurba :

Infinix also doing very good now a days

Samsung Brings 3 New Affordable Phones to India

T A :

Which phone?

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan Removed

TheAndroidFreak :

One should avoid Samsung completely except S2* +/Ultra. Lava Oppo OnePlus Realme has delivered excellent products this year.

Samsung Brings 3 New Affordable Phones to India

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't know whether that's possible or not(5G-4G DSS). Verizon tried it but moved to SA when it's not giving…

BSNL Expands 4G in Tamil Nadu with 7500 Towers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments