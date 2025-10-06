

India's indigenously developed 4G network by BSNL is set to be upgraded to 5G within the next six to eight months, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Sunday. Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Enclave 2025, he said the upgrade will provide end-to-end 5G connectivity across the country, according to a PTI report.

India Joins the Global 4G Club

Highlighting India's technological strides, Scindia noted that the country has joined the global 4G club, previously dominated by five companies—Huawei, ZTE, Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson—based in Sweden, Finland, South Korea, and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated 92,564 towers connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Arunachal Pradesh under India's domestic 4G standard.

"Today, India has entered the club with its own 4G standard. This is India's innovation capability and innovation enterprise. But we are not going to rest. Within the next six to eight months, we will be switching these 4G towers to 5G networks and providing end-to-end 5G network capability across the length and breadth of India," Scindia reportedly said.

Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The minister also addressed global economic challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate shocks, and inflationary pressures. He described turbulence as both a disruptor and a catalyst, highlighting India's resilience with a GDP growth of 7.8 percent in the first quarter of FY25-26.

Positioning India as a fulcrum for the Global South, Scindia emphasised that the country is emerging as a preferred destination for investment amid global uncertainty. "I submit to you that in this age of uncertainty, which has become the norm, India is not just another destination, India is the direction. India is not only the voice. India is the mission. And for those who seek prosperity in turbulent times, I urge all of them to look, move and invest in India," Scindia was quoted as saying.

Thriving Innovation Ecosystem

Scindia also spoke about India's thriving innovation ecosystem, noting the presence of global tech majors alongside domestic startups and entrepreneurs.

"We also have innovation from domestic startups and entrepreneurs. We have got the second largest mobile phone manufacturing happening in India. India today is really pioneering this communication AI Semicon value chain in the world. You are going to see a huge resounding echo of that in the India Mobile Congress (IMC)," Scindia reportedly said.

India Mobile Congress 2025

The upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is expected to host delegations from 150 countries, around 7,000 delegates, 1,500 exhibitors, and over 1,000 use cases showcasing 4G and 5G innovations, along with developments in AI, quantum computing, and emerging technologies.