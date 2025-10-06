Airtel Business Signs Multi-Year Contract with IRSOC

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has just signed a multi-year contract with the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC). The contract has been signed between Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Airtel and IRSOC. Indian Railways has one of the most crucial logistics infrastructure in the country. It operates over 13,000 trains daily and serves more than 20 million customers and enable million of digital transations each day. Over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually as well.









Thus, safeguarding the entire digital data regarding tickets, logistics, payments, and key operational databases is important for IRSOC. Bharti Airtel will help the Railways do just that with this multi-year partnership.

In this partnership, Airtel will build multi-layer protection to secure the expansive database of the railways. The company will also safeguard the end-to-end digital operations of the railway services, which includes 160,000 employees across 26 locations.

"We are honoured to be chosen by IRSOC as their trusted partner to fortify the security of India’s most complex and large-scale digital infrastructure with vast railway networks and databases. Our robust security layer will advance security efficiency in ticketing and data management, shield all railway digital operations from evolving cyber threats while delivering safe and seamless digital services to millions of daily railway commuters," said Sharat Sinha, CEO and Director, Airtel Business.

"Due to the increased reliance on digital information and communication technologies for operations, maintenance, production and procurement of assets, cyber security is of the utmost importance. The establishment of IRSOC will help in providing a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor IR assets, detect and respond to cyber security threats efficiently, gather threat intelligence and ensure proper collaboration with National Cyber Security Agencies," said Dilip Kumar, EDIP, Railway Board.