India Weighs Settlement in Vodafone Idea AGR Dispute Ahead of UK PM Visit: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

New Delhi explores waiving penalties and interest to boost Vodafone Idea’s finances amid diplomatic and economic ties with the UK.

Highlights

  • India may settle its long-standing telecom fee dispute with Vodafone Idea, potentially totalling USD 22.5 billion.
  • Proposal could include waiving penalties and offering concessions on principal dues.
  • Any relief will be structured to avoid unfair advantages for Vodafone Idea.

Follow Us

India Weighs Settlement in Vodafone Idea AGR Dispute Ahead of UK PM Visit
India is considering a one-time settlement of its longstanding dispute with Vodafone Group Plc's local venture, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), over billions of dollars in unpaid telecom fees, as New Delhi seeks to bolster ties with the United Kingdom, according to a Bloomberg report by Alisha Sachdev and Santosh Kumar, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read: Airtel Unlikely to Challenge Fresh AGR Demand




Government Considers AGR Settlement

The government is examining a proposal that could include waiving interest and penalties and offering concessions on the principal amount of the dues, which total nearly Rs 2 trillion (USD 22.5 billion). Officials are drafting the framework for the potential deal while exploring measures to ensure that any relief granted does not trigger legal challenges from other telecom operators facing similar liabilities, the report said, quoting sources.

The arrears have hung over Vodafone Idea Limited, which hasn't reported a quarterly profit since 2016. A settlement would potentially pave the way for India’s third-largest wireless carrier to attract new investors, the people added, as cited in the report.

Financial Lifeline for Vodafone Idea

The resolution of the dispute could provide a crucial lifeline to Vodafone Idea Ltd., which has not reported a quarterly profit since 2016 and continues to grapple with a severe cash crunch. A settlement would also help the company attract new investors, strengthen competition in India's telecom market, and protect the government's own stake — it became a 49 percent shareholder earlier this year following a debt-to-equity swap.

Also Read: DoT Defends Fresh AGR Dues Demand as Vodafone Idea Moves SC

The development comes as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to visit India this week, adding urgency to the discussions. Both nations recently concluded a free trade agreement, and New Delhi is looking to deepen its partnership with London amid strained relations with Washington following President Donald Trump's return to the White House and ongoing efforts to recalibrate ties with Beijing.

"British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to visit India this week, adding urgency to the effort," one of the sources was quoted as saying.

The dispute itself pertains to how India calculates annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR), a share of which is paid as license and spectrum fees. While telecom carriers have challenged the method for years, the court may be more receptive this time if the government shifts its stance, one of the sources was quoted as saying.

Legal Challenges and Regulatory Safeguards

Vodafone Idea and its peers, including Bharti Airtel Ltd. and the Tata Group's former wireless venture, have long contested the government’s methodology.

According to the report, Officials will have to ensure that any relief does not grant Vodafone Idea an unfair advantage. One option under discussion involves requiring all telecom operators to submit revival plans in exchange for concessions, ensuring a level playing field across the sector.

Vodafone Idea has been in urgent need of capital infusion, and any potential deal with a new partner hinges on clarity around the AGR burden, the sources reportedly said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea AGR Relief to Be Decided by Cabinet; At This Moment, There Is Nothing, Says MoS

If approved, the move would mark the government's most significant intervention in the telecom industry since it assumed a near-majority stake in Vodafone Idea. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Vodafone's petition challenging the government's AGR calculations on October 6, a case that could gain new momentum if the government signals a willingness to settle.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Nice.. That terms and conditions are just copy paste of Airtel.. Good thing Vi is not following it strictly. Many-a-times…

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan Removed

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : incredible battery life

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan Removed

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

5G BTS Count in India Crosses Half Million in September…

Sujata :

@offTopic @Faraz, AndFreak, Shivraj, Rohit That's my HomeSite. Now tell me why should I use VI/airtel instead of JIO? Gosh,…

BSNL Expands 4G in Tamil Nadu with 7500 Towers

Faraz :

Samsung launched 3 variety of e-waste in India..

Samsung Brings 3 New Affordable Phones to India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments