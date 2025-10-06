OnePlus 15 Could Feature a 7300mAh Battery

Reported by Tanuja K

OnePlus 15 is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone is going to come with a display that will support 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 15 will be the next flagship from OnePlus. This phone is expected to come with the largest OnePlus battery on a phone ever. According to the reports online, the OnePlus 15 could feature a 7300mAh battery. There's likely going to be support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There will, of course, be reverse wireless charging, but its speed details are not yet confirmed or talked about online.




OnePlus 15 is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is the most powerful chipset that will be available in the market shortly. The phone is going to come with a display that will support 165Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate will likely consume more battery, and thus a larger battery will help with offsetting the power hungry device.

OnePlus India has also just confirmed that it will be launching the OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 on October 16, 2025. So we can expect that the OnePlus 15 could come with OxygenOS 16 running out of the box. We expect the phone to come with several AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities. OnePlus India recently also said that the OnePlus 15 will come with Gemini deeply integrated, Google's AI assistant.

OnePlus 15 is going to launch in October in China. As for the global launch, the device is expected to hit the Indian market as well as the global market by the end of January 2026. Going by the trends of the last few years, the company is likely going to launch the device in January 2026 only. The OnePlus 15's large battery should help with enhancing the experience for the users. OnePlus 15 launch is merely a few days from here, thus, stay tuned to TelecomTalk for all the updates around the device.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

