vodafone idea brings new rs 419 plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added a new prepaid plan to its porfolio of offerings. The prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea are excellent in terms of data benefits. In actuality, the data offers that Vi provides with its plans are unmatched in the country. Now, we can see a new plan from the telco in the Rajasthan circle. This is a plan that is focused on people looking for high-data consumption in the short-term along with added OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the Vodafone Idea Rs 419 plan.









Vodafone Idea Rs 419 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 419 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The service validity is less, but users get unlimited data with the plan. The unlimited data is actually capped at 300GB of high-speed data for 28 days. Post that, users can continue to enjoy the data benefits, but that won't be delivered at even 100 Kbps speed. There's also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's also the added benefits of JioHotstar and Vi Movies & TV for 28 days.

The Rs 419 plan is also visible in other circles. It is most likely that Vi has launched this plan everywhere, and not just in Rahasthan, or Himachal Pradesh. In case this plan is not visible on your circle, please let us know in the comments section.

Vodafone Idea has been continously moderating and customising its prepaid offerings to attract new set of customers. The telco also has a varied list of prepaid offerings across all the price ranges and in telecom circles to ensure that there's something for everyone. Vi needs to add new users and retain the ones that it already has. For that, these prepaid plans are important and the Rs 419 plan is here and available for the customers to recharge now.