Jio Finds ARPU Going Up with 500 Million Users

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has released its quarterly results for Q2 FY26. The quarterly revenues of the company stood at Rs 42,652 crore, up 14.9% YoY. The quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs 18,757 crore, up 17.7% YoY. Jio had already announced the milestone of 500 million customers before at the AGM 2025, and this was reiterated in the results recently. Jio AirFiber, one of the largest services offered by the company, is also scaling pretty well. Jio AirFiber is now adding about 1 million customers every month, which is what the company targeted. The AirFiber (5G FWA) subscriber base has now reached 9.5 million users for Jio, which is the largest in the world for any telecom operator.









Reliance Jio Net Profits, ARPU, Customer Base and More

Reliance Jio had 506.4 million customers at the end of Q2 FY26 compared to 498.1 million users in the previous quarter. The ARPU for the telecom operator grew from Rs 208.8 in the previous quarter to Rs 211.4. The data traffic for the telco grew signficantly from 54.7 billion GB to 58.4 billion GB. The company's voice traffic was 1.49 trillion minutes in Q1 FY26, and that grew to 1.50 trillion minutes in Q2 FY26. The 5G offer has helped the telco in growing its ARPU, Jio said during the quarterly results.

The per capita data consumption was 38.7GB/month for the telco. The monthly churn rate was stable at 1.9%, one of the lowest in the industry. Jio added a total of 8.3 million users during the quarter. The 5G subscriber base of Jio grew to 234 million during the end of the quarter. The telco confirmed that 50% of its total wireless traffic is now on the 5G layer. This will likely grow as more users upgrade to 5G devices in the coming quarters and months. In the homes business, Jio's total home connections grew to 23 million for fixed broadband.