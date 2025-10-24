Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Announced: Details

Qualcomm, a semi-conductor maker, has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC. This is a new chipset in the 6 series, and the interesting thing is that it is the first one in the 6 series to feature a 4nm process chip. The company has made a quite announcement about the chipset. The 6 series lineup is usually offered with affordable or semi-affordable phones. The 4nm node is usually on the high-end chips, thus that makes this chip interesting. Let's take a look at the complete details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.









Read More - iPhone 16 at Rs 57999 on Flipkart

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is built on the 4nm process node, and is able to deliver a better experience than older 6nm-based chips. This is an octa-core chip, which has four performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz, and four efficiency cores reaching 1.8 GHz. This enables faster app opening, smoother multi-tasking, and improved gaming responsiveness.

The chip will support FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, enhancing gaming and scrolling experience for the users. Qualcomm also integrates the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Game Quick Touch, and Variable Rate Shading, reducing rendering delays and input lag. Qualcomm said that compared to the older 6nm models, this chip will offer 36% higher CPU performance, and 59% faster GPU.

Read More - Vivo X300 Series India Launch Soon

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 can work with even 200MP sensors and capture video in 2K. There's hardware level multi-frame Noise Reduction technology which helps with producing clearer images in low light. It will support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps, and 5G Release 16.

This is a chip that will be featured on many affordable phones in the coming months and Chinese OEMs (original equipment makers) such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola are likely going to use it in their devices.