Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Announced: Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is built on the 4nm process node, and is able to deliver a better experience than older 6nm-based chips. This is an octa-core chip, which has four performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz, and four efficiency cores reaching 1.8 GHz.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm, a semi-conductor maker, has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC.
  • This is a new chipset in the 6 series, and the interesting thing is that it is the first one in the 6 series to feature a 4nm process chip.
  • The company has made a quite announcement about the chipset.

Follow Us

qualcomm snapdragon 6s gen 4 announced details

Qualcomm, a semi-conductor maker, has announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC. This is a new chipset in the 6 series, and the interesting thing is that it is the first one in the 6 series to feature a 4nm process chip. The company has made a quite announcement about the chipset. The 6 series lineup is usually offered with affordable or semi-affordable phones. The 4nm node is usually on the high-end chips, thus that makes this chip interesting. Let's take a look at the complete details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.




Read More - iPhone 16 at Rs 57999 on Flipkart

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is built on the 4nm process node, and is able to deliver a better experience than older 6nm-based chips. This is an octa-core chip, which has four performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz, and four efficiency cores reaching 1.8 GHz. This enables faster app opening, smoother multi-tasking, and improved gaming responsiveness.

The chip will support FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, enhancing gaming and scrolling experience for the users. Qualcomm also integrates the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Game Quick Touch, and Variable Rate Shading, reducing rendering delays and input lag. Qualcomm said that compared to the older 6nm models, this chip will offer 36% higher CPU performance, and 59% faster GPU.

Read More - Vivo X300 Series India Launch Soon

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 can work with even 200MP sensors and capture video in 2K. There's hardware level multi-frame Noise Reduction technology which helps with producing clearer images in low light. It will support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps, and 5G Release 16.

This is a chip that will be featured on many affordable phones in the coming months and Chinese OEMs (original equipment makers) such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola are likely going to use it in their devices.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shaji Pappan :

It's coded wit CAF, although seniors have lot of money accumulated and doesn't need discounts, it should be given to…

BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

Shaji Pappan :

Camera looks so ugly and weared..

Vivo X300 Series India Launch Soon

Raj :

How will Bsnl know if the number belongs to and is used by senior citizens?

BSNL Launches Samman Plan with One Year Validity

SCKPA :

Atleast 55 Mbps. At our place it hardly crosses 17Mbps. Many times UPI transactions fails due to superfast slow internet…

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

SCKPA :

This is the same case at my place also and as per my observation, the situation is same in most…

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments