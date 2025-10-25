BSNL Rs 485 Plan Comes with 72 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a 72 days validity prepaid plan which is actually priced under Rs 500. This plan comes with voice calling, data, and SMS benefits. This is a plan that's very cheap compared to industry standards. The private telecom operators offer their plans with 70+ validity for nothing less than Rs 700. Here this plan is priced at less than Rs 500. The plan we are talking about, as you have already read on the headline, costs Rs 485. Let's take a look at the prepaid plan in detail and understand what users get with it.









Read More - BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 485 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The speed of data reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of 2GB of data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 72 days. BSNL users interested in recharging with this plan can do so with the BSNL Self Care app or through the website of the telco. This plan can also be recharged through the third-party apps/platforms such as PhonePe, CRED, GPay, and more.

The state-run telecom company is focused on spreading its high-speed networks throughout India. As per the government officials, the company has already deployed close to 98,000 4G sites across the country. The 4G expansion will continue beyond these sites, and the telco is also looking to launch 5G in the next few months.

Read More - Jio Benefiting from UBR Rollout in Home Broadband Additions

The 4G and 5G both from the company will be using home-grown technology. The 4G, which is already deployed, is completely made by the Indian companies including Tejas Networks, and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics). The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the systems integrator here and is helping with the deployment and maintenance of the mobile networks.