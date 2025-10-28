What is Jio’s Rs 51 5G Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has a 5G prepaid plan in its offerings, which costs just Rs 51. So what is this plan and what do users get with it? The thing is this is not a regular prepaid plan. This means that it doesn't come with service validity. This plan also comes with plenty of terms of conditions, but if you can meet those, you get unlimited 5G on your phone. What's more is that Jio doesn't restrict users on its 5G conusmption limit. Let's take a look at the plan in more detail below.









Reliance Jio 5G Prepaid Plan of Rs 51

The Rs 51 plan is an upgrade plan from the company. The upgrade plan allows users on 4G plans to switch their service to 5G. For now, Jio is only offering 5G with the 2GB daily data plans. Thus, if you are someone who wants 5G, and have recharged with the 1.5GB daily data plan, then you can go for the Rs 51 recharge from the company.

Here are the terms and conditions of the offer though and the benefits that you get with the Rs 51 plan:

3GB of 4G data bundled for the customer

5G data is unlimited

Customer must be on an active prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data and up to 1 month validity

Unlimited 5G data applicable when latched on Jio True 5G network subject to device is 5G supported

Speed of the 4G data reduces to 64 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed

Reliance Jio has more 5G upgrade plans on offer for prepaid customers. These plans cost Rs 101 and Rs 151. All of these plans not only offer unlimited 5G to the consumers, but also some amount of 4G data as well. Note that the 5G upgrade plan of Rs 51, Rs 101, or Rs 151, whatever you recharge with, will also expire with the your base plan's expiry.