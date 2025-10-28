Reliance Intelligence, Meta Form JV for Enterprise AI Services with Initial Investment of Rs 855 Crore

New entity, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited, to focus on developing and distributing AI-driven enterprise solutions.

Highlights

  • Reliance Intelligence and Meta form joint venture for enterprise AI services.
  • Combined investment commitment of Rs 855 crore.
  • Reliance holds 70 percent; Meta's Facebook unit to own 30 percent.

Reliance Intelligence Limited (Reliance Intelligence), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has incorporated a new entity, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), on October 24, 2025. The company will focus on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Meta Joins as Strategic Partner

According to the exchange filing dated October 25, 2025, Reliance Intelligence will invest Rs 2 crore towards the initial subscription of 20 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each in REIL. The new entity will become a joint venture (JV) under an amended and restated agreement with Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.




"REIL, incorporated in India as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, will become the joint venture company as per the amended and restated joint venture agreement (JV Agreement) with Facebook Overseas, Inc. (Facebook), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta). REIL will be engaged, inter alia, in developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services," the exchange filing said.

Rs 855-Crore Initial Investment

Under the joint venture terms, Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70 percent stake, while Facebook will own the remaining 30 percent. Both partners have committed a combined initial investment of approximately Rs 855 crore.

The company clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction, and none of the promoters or group companies of Reliance Industries have any interest in it. The incorporation of REIL did not require any governmental or regulatory approvals.

Reliance Industries said it received an intimation from Reliance Intelligence on October 24, 2025, at 1:19 pm (IST) regarding the incorporation. This is further to the disclosure dated August 29, 2025 and September 10, 2025 by RIL.

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

