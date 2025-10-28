BSNL, Viasat Collab to Push Satellite Communications in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Viasat India have collaborated to push the satellite communications (satcom) industry in India. The satcom sector is going to be crucial for extending connectivity in rural areas of the country. The state-run telecom operator as well as Viasat will focus on promoting skill development and industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies. The partnership between the companies was kicked off at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.









Along with this, the two companies will also collaborate on commercialising Viasat's Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. With uncrewed aircraft solutions, connectivity can be ensured for travellers without the need of any human intervention. India still doesn't have mobile network on domestic flights, which needs to change.

BSNL and Viasat have said that they will establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other related advanced technologies. For this, Viasat will actually partner with Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a specialised training institute under BSNL located in Jabalpur.

These collaborations support continued progress toward building a robust low-altitude economy in India, an emerging sector encompassing aerial operations below 3,000 meters, including drones and advanced air mobility.

Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said, "This is a strategic collaboration that aligns with our goal to foster innovation and build indigenous capabilities. The Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT will equip a new generation of professionals with critical skills, while our work to commercialize Viasat's Velaris will enable new and innovative services for our customers, driving economic growth and development across the country."

"We are excited to expand our work with BSNL, a trusted leader in Indian telecommunications. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to India's 'Digital India' vision and will help unlock the immense potential of the country's low-altitude economy. We are also proud to collaborate with BSNL’s BRBRAITT to establish a robust framework for educating students in satellite technology across India," said Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India.