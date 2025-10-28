BSNL, Viasat Collab to Push Satellite Communications in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Along with this, the two companies will also collaborate on commercialising Viasat's Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. With uncrewed aircraft solutions, connectivity can be ensured for travellers without the need of any human intervention.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Viasat India have collaborated to push the satellite communications (satcom) industry in India.
  • The satcom sector is going to be crucial for extending connectivity in rural areas of the country.
  • The state-run telecom operator as well as Viasat will focus on promoting skill development and industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies.

Follow Us

bsnl viasat collab to push satellite communications

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Viasat India have collaborated to push the satellite communications (satcom) industry in India. The satcom sector is going to be crucial for extending connectivity in rural areas of the country. The state-run telecom operator as well as Viasat will focus on promoting skill development and industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies. The partnership between the companies was kicked off at the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.




Read More - What is Jio’s Rs 51 5G Prepaid Plan

Along with this, the two companies will also collaborate on commercialising Viasat's Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. With uncrewed aircraft solutions, connectivity can be ensured for travellers without the need of any human intervention. India still doesn't have mobile network on domestic flights, which needs to change.

BSNL and Viasat have said that they will establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other related advanced technologies. For this, Viasat will actually partner with Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a specialised training institute under BSNL located in Jabalpur.

These collaborations support continued progress toward building a robust low-altitude economy in India, an emerging sector encompassing aerial operations below 3,000 meters, including drones and advanced air mobility.

Read More - OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said, "This is a strategic collaboration that aligns with our goal to foster innovation and build indigenous capabilities. The Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT will equip a new generation of professionals with critical skills, while our work to commercialize Viasat's Velaris will enable new and innovative services for our customers, driving economic growth and development across the country."

"We are excited to expand our work with BSNL, a trusted leader in Indian telecommunications. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to India's 'Digital India' vision and will help unlock the immense potential of the country's low-altitude economy. We are also proud to collaborate with BSNL’s BRBRAITT to establish a robust framework for educating students in satellite technology across India," said Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Kumar :

bsnl will again start loosing from dec jan month , jab network ko thand lag jaayga aur 1 rupya ko…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Faraz :

Same as August.. Why can't Vi address why they are loosing customers ?? It's so obvious that even a common…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Raj :

What amazing special talent these Vi management have. To constantly lose customers every single month , month after month, since…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September…

WIN :

They got favourable hearing. Now it's with government(dot) to decide it. All these days dot blocked them.

Vodafone Idea AGR Matter to be Heard by SC on…

SCKPA :

You must try to know that so that we can know from you. I live in proper city. Jio tower…

Jio Testing Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces to Eliminate 5G Dead Zones…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments