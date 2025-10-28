BSNL and Viasat India Expand Collaboration to Advance Skill Development and UAV Services



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Viasat India have announced an expanded collaboration focused on skill development, industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies, and the commercialization of advanced uncrewed aircraft solutions. The new initiatives were formally launched during the India Mobile Congress 2025.

Centre of Excellence for UAV and IoT Technologies

Under the partnership, BSNL's Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur will provide infrastructure and support to establish a Centre of Excellence dedicated to Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies. The initiative will offer engineering students hands-on exposure to Viasat terminals and advanced connectivity solutions.

Commercialization of Viasat's Velaris Uncrewed Air Solutions

The collaboration also includes efforts to commercialize Viasat's Velaris uncrewed air solutions in India. Viasat said Velaris is a satellite communications service that provides secure and reliable connectivity for uncrewed aircraft to operate beyond visual line of sight. This technology is crucial for enabling the integration of UAVs into commercial airspace. The service operates on Viasat's global L-band satellite network, which is designed for high-reliability, safety-critical applications.

Building India's Low-Altitude Economy

These initiatives contribute to building India's emerging low-altitude economy, encompassing drone operations and advanced air mobility below 3,000 meters. The work aligns with national programs such as Skill India and Digital India, aiming to equip the next generation with expertise in satellite and aerospace technologies.

"These collaborations support continued progress toward building a robust low-altitude economy in India, an emerging sector encompassing aerial operations below 3,000 meters, including drones and advanced air mobility. India's drone market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections indicating substantial expansion by 2030. This planned work between Viasat and BSNL is anticipated to create the necessary ecosystem to support this growth," both the companies said in a joint statement on October 24, 2025.

Leaders Speak on Strategic Vision

Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said: "This is a strategic collaboration that aligns with our goal to foster innovation and build indigenous capabilities. The Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT will equip a new generation of professionals with critical skills, while our work to commercialize Viasat's Velaris will enable new and innovative services for our customers, driving economic growth and development across the country."

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, added: "We are excited to expand our work with BSNL, a trusted leader in Indian telecommunications. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to India's 'Digital India' vision and will help unlock the immense potential of the country's low-altitude economy. We are also proud to collaborate with BSNL's BRBRAITT to establish a robust framework for educating students in satellite technology across India."