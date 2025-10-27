Lava Shark 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Shark 2, a phone from Lava has just been quietly launched in India. This is a Shark series phone, so it is afforadble and packs as much as it can for the consumers. There's a triple camera setup at the rear, which looks a lot like the camera set up of the iPhone Pro models. The company has equipped the device with a 50MP at the rear. There's a large display on offer from the company, and the phone's display also supports 120Hz refresh rate. Let's take a look at the complete price and specification details.









Lava Shark 2 Price in India

Lava Shark 2 is available in 4GB + 64GB for Rs 7,500. There's an instant bank discount of Rs 750, which is 10% of the device's amount with select cards. This would lower the price to Rs 6,750. Note that one of the major things that the company has done with this phone is that it has made it offline only. This means that users can't get it online. It will be available in two colours - Aurora Gold and Eclipse Gray.

Lava Shark 2 Specifications in India

Lava Shark 2 comes with a 6.75-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution is limited to HD+ only though. The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC, which Lava claims has scored over 375,000 points on the AnTuTu platform. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There's support for 4GB of virtual RAM as well.

The Lava Shark 2 has a 50MP primary rear sensor, with an 8MP selfie sensor. The Shark 2 comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The other highlights include IP54 dust and splash resistance, free doorstep service, a glossy back design, and all of these are pretty cool features and services.