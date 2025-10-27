iQOO 15 India Launch Teased for November 2025

iQOO 15, the next flagship from iQOO will launch in India likely in November 2025. The handset has already made its debut in China. It succeeds the iQOO 13, which is a great value flagship launched in 2024. Thus, the expectations from the iQOO 15 are quite high and what's more is the software on the phone. It will run on OriginOS 6 out of the box. This will bring a new experience for the users, one that is expected to be better than the FunTouch OS 15 currently offers.









Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO asked users what will be the launch date of the iQOO 15 on X. He shared a post in which the month was already mentioned with the 11 number, but the exact date in the month was supposed to be guessed. OnePlus 15 is launching today in China and it will also soon make its way to the global market and compete with the iQOO 15.

It could be possible that the iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 27, 2025, as the spin wheel to guess the date briefly pauses on this date. With the OriginOS 6, users will get to see a more dynamic theme, one that is smoother and faster, as the company claims than the previous versions. iQOO 15 wil likely feature the same specifications as it did in China, in the India market as well.