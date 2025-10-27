Reliance to Invest $12-15 Billion on AI Infra: Report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the largest publicly listed company in India in terms of market cap, is reportedly going to invest around $12-15 billion on AI (artificial intelligence) architecture. This includes a giant 1GW data center, Morgan Stanley said recently. The 1GW data center has also been talked about the company and its executives in the past. Apart from this, the company has talked about building the world's largest AI data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This data center will likely have 3GW capacity.









Read More - BSNL Announces Discount on Rs 199 Plan

Reliance has already been investing in AI infrastructure, and has also built plenty of AI powered offerings under its telecom venture - Reliance Jio. The company will look to boost the AI business using four different pillars: 1) AI infrastructure, 2) partnerships, 3) services, and 4) talent. Reliance has kept on reinventing itself every decade that has passed by. The company is looking to do something similar yet again, and this will drive the future growth for the conglomerate.

Reliance is investing more into clean energy, telecom, retail, and now AI (artificial intelligence). The company's oil-to-chemicals vertical is going strong for decades now.

Read More - ACT Fibernet Says Smart Wi-Fi Found to Improve Broadband Experience

According to the Morgan Stanley report, "We estimate that Reliance will spend approximately $12-15 billion on AI infrastructure to develop a 1GW datacenter, underwriting about 25% of the capacity itself (roughly $7 billion for datacenter infrastructure and $5 billion for the 250MW of chips the company will deploy directly)."

The company will also focus on leasing capacity to LLM (Large Language Models) and hyperscalers as 'Datacenter as a Service). The first phase of the data center is already underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The AI data center that Reliance is building will end up benefiting the entire tech ecosystem and giants such as Meta, Google, and more. This will be in direct competiton to what Nxtra, Airtel's data center unit is doing.