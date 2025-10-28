Reliance Jio 5G FWA Base to Touch 1 Crore Users Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

So the 5G FWA user base stood at 7.08 million, up 0.32 million from 6.76 million in the previous month. The UBR subscriber base stood at 2.48 million, up 0.38 million from 2.09 million from the previous month.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, is soon about to touch one crore users base soon in the 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) business.
  • The FWA service from the company is making plenty of difference in the lives of the consumers, as well as the telco's business.
  • According to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, the 5G FWA base of Jio stood at 9.5 million at the end of September 2025.

Follow Us

reliance jio 5g fwa base to touch

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, is soon about to touch one crore users base soon in the 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) business. The FWA service from the company is making plenty of difference in the lives of the consumers, as well as the telco's business. According to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, the 5G FWA base of Jio stood at 9.5 million at the end of September 2025. This was divided in two different segments. There's UBR segment users, as well as 5G FWA users.




Read More - Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September 2025

So the 5G FWA user base stood at 7.08 million, up 0.32 million from 6.76 million in the previous month. The UBR subscriber base stood at 2.48 million, up 0.38 million from 2.09 million from the previous month. Jio's UBR subscriber base is larger than Airtel's overall 5G FWA base of 2.31 million. However, Airtel is also planning to launch 5G FWA in 5G SA (standalone) network soon. So that will likely help the telco in expanding faster and selling services aggressively.

Read More -BSNL, Viasat Collab to Push Satellite Communications in India

Jio is close to 1 crore or 10 million subscribers, and at the current growth rate, it should be achievable in a month. The industry 5G FWA base has crossed 11 million and that's a major achievement for the telcos. It also underscores the demand for high-speed broadband access. The telcos are expanding the 5G FWA service in more areas of the country as you read this. However, if you area has both 5G FWA and fiber, then fiber is the better choice in terms of experience and reliability. FWA is for areas where fiber can't reach easily. This solves the connectivity gap problem, and would aid in making India an end-to-end digital nation for crucial services and deliveries.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

As per my experience, not a single operator has good enough network in every corner of any single city. My…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

WIN :

Bro, 1/3 towers are sufficient in Hyderabad compared to Mumbai. They're swapping all old zte and huawei equipment with Nokia…

Vodafone Idea AGR Matter to be Heard by SC on…

WIN :

Vi is using 3ca for 5G and they're improving the services. Their 4G su** because of DSS and 5G has…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Manish :

@Faraz, As per your feedback, currently which network is best to have ?

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

lbp :

Vi lost 4g race with Airtel, now they lost in 5G, time will tell, Government won't waive any dues, problem…

Vodafone Idea Comeback in the Books or Not

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments