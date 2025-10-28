Reliance Jio 5G FWA Base to Touch 1 Crore Users Soon

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, is soon about to touch one crore users base soon in the 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) business. The FWA service from the company is making plenty of difference in the lives of the consumers, as well as the telco's business. According to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data, the 5G FWA base of Jio stood at 9.5 million at the end of September 2025. This was divided in two different segments. There's UBR segment users, as well as 5G FWA users.









So the 5G FWA user base stood at 7.08 million, up 0.32 million from 6.76 million in the previous month. The UBR subscriber base stood at 2.48 million, up 0.38 million from 2.09 million from the previous month. Jio's UBR subscriber base is larger than Airtel's overall 5G FWA base of 2.31 million. However, Airtel is also planning to launch 5G FWA in 5G SA (standalone) network soon. So that will likely help the telco in expanding faster and selling services aggressively.

Jio is close to 1 crore or 10 million subscribers, and at the current growth rate, it should be achievable in a month. The industry 5G FWA base has crossed 11 million and that's a major achievement for the telcos. It also underscores the demand for high-speed broadband access. The telcos are expanding the 5G FWA service in more areas of the country as you read this. However, if you area has both 5G FWA and fiber, then fiber is the better choice in terms of experience and reliability. FWA is for areas where fiber can't reach easily. This solves the connectivity gap problem, and would aid in making India an end-to-end digital nation for crucial services and deliveries.